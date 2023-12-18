Senate Bill 1025 Printer's Number 1299

PENNSYLVANIA, December 18 - environment or being harassed with regard to race, religion,

color, ancestry or national origin.

* * *

Section 2. Section 3(1) and (3) of the act are amended and

the section is amended by adding paragraphs to read:

Section 3. Definitions.--As used in this act--

(1) "Educational institution" means any institution of post-

secondary grade [and], any secretarial, business, vocational or

trade school of secondary or post-secondary grade and any school

with any grade span of students kindergarten through grade

twelve, which is subject to the visitation, examination or

inspection of, or is, or may be licensed by the Department of

Public Instruction, including any post-secondary school, college

or university incorporated or chartered under any general law or

special act of the General Assembly, except any religious or

denominational educational institution as defined in this act.

* * *

(3) "Discriminate" includes ["segregate."] but is not

limited to "segregate" or "harass."

* * *

(9) "Facilities" includes, but is not limited to, when a

student is harassed at a facility, or there is a presence of a

hostile environment at a facility, that is severe and pervasive

to the extent that the student deems there is an interference to

the student's use of the facility.

(10) "Harass" includes conduct or an act, including a verbal

act, fighting words, graphic or written statement, drawing,

caricature, social media post, cell phone or Internet

transmittal or other similar conduct, that is:

(i) Physically threatening, harmful, intimidating, causing

