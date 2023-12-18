Senate Bill 1025 Printer's Number 1299
PENNSYLVANIA, December 18 - environment or being harassed with regard to race, religion,
color, ancestry or national origin.
* * *
Section 2. Section 3(1) and (3) of the act are amended and
the section is amended by adding paragraphs to read:
Section 3. Definitions.--As used in this act--
(1) "Educational institution" means any institution of post-
secondary grade [and], any secretarial, business, vocational or
trade school of secondary or post-secondary grade and any school
with any grade span of students kindergarten through grade
twelve, which is subject to the visitation, examination or
inspection of, or is, or may be licensed by the Department of
Public Instruction, including any post-secondary school, college
or university incorporated or chartered under any general law or
special act of the General Assembly, except any religious or
denominational educational institution as defined in this act.
* * *
(3) "Discriminate" includes ["segregate."] but is not
limited to "segregate" or "harass."
* * *
(9) "Facilities" includes, but is not limited to, when a
student is harassed at a facility, or there is a presence of a
hostile environment at a facility, that is severe and pervasive
to the extent that the student deems there is an interference to
the student's use of the facility.
(10) "Harass" includes conduct or an act, including a verbal
act, fighting words, graphic or written statement, drawing,
caricature, social media post, cell phone or Internet
transmittal or other similar conduct, that is:
(i) Physically threatening, harmful, intimidating, causing
