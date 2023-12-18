Submit Release
Senate Resolution 218 Printer's Number 1298

PENNSYLVANIA, December 18 - depression before or during the menstrual cycle; and

WHEREAS, Irregular menstruation can be a sign or symptom of

pelvic inflammatory disease (PID); and

WHEREAS, PID affects more than 1 million women in this

country every year and can cause infertility in as many as 10%

of infected women; and

WHEREAS, Bleeding disorders associated with heavy menstrual

bleeding include coagulation factor deficiencies, more commonly

referred to as rare bleeding disorders (RBD), clotting factor

deficiency, connective tissue disorders, such as Ehlers-Danlos

syndrome, inherited and acquired platelet disorders and Von

Willebrand disease; and

WHEREAS, Menstrual stigma prevents individuals from

recognizing, diagnosing and addressing menstrual disorders; and

WHEREAS, Menstrual disorders are not recognized enough in

this Commonwealth, discouraging menstruators from seeking

necessary help and support; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate December 13, 2023, as

"Period Positivity Day" in Pennsylvania; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the need to destigmatize

menstrual disorders and any or all related symptoms here in this

Commonwealth and around the world; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the health consequences

of menstrual disorders; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the barriers to adequate

health care; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the importance of

normalizing menstruation as an integral part of sexual and

reproductive health and rights.

