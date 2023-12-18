Senate Resolution 218 Printer's Number 1298
PENNSYLVANIA, December 18 - depression before or during the menstrual cycle; and
WHEREAS, Irregular menstruation can be a sign or symptom of
pelvic inflammatory disease (PID); and
WHEREAS, PID affects more than 1 million women in this
country every year and can cause infertility in as many as 10%
of infected women; and
WHEREAS, Bleeding disorders associated with heavy menstrual
bleeding include coagulation factor deficiencies, more commonly
referred to as rare bleeding disorders (RBD), clotting factor
deficiency, connective tissue disorders, such as Ehlers-Danlos
syndrome, inherited and acquired platelet disorders and Von
Willebrand disease; and
WHEREAS, Menstrual stigma prevents individuals from
recognizing, diagnosing and addressing menstrual disorders; and
WHEREAS, Menstrual disorders are not recognized enough in
this Commonwealth, discouraging menstruators from seeking
necessary help and support; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate December 13, 2023, as
"Period Positivity Day" in Pennsylvania; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the need to destigmatize
menstrual disorders and any or all related symptoms here in this
Commonwealth and around the world; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the health consequences
of menstrual disorders; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the barriers to adequate
health care; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the importance of
normalizing menstruation as an integral part of sexual and
reproductive health and rights.
