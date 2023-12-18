Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,354 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,694 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 219 Printer's Number 1297

PENNSYLVANIA, December 18 - WHEREAS, Having prediabetes is a strong indicator that an

individual will eventually be diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes;

and

WHEREAS, Risk factors for diabetes include genetic factors,

high blood pressure, low HDL cholesterol or high triglycerides,

gestational diabetes during pregnancy, being 45 years of age or

older, being a member of a high-risk ethnic group, being

overweight and having an inactive lifestyle; and

WHEREAS, According to the most recent National Diabetes

Statistics Report released by the CDC, approximately 37.3

million individuals, or roughly 11.3% of the United States

population, live with the disease; and

WHEREAS, Of this number approximately 8.3 million, or nearly

23%, are undiagnosed; and

WHEREAS, Approximately 11.1% of Pennsylvanians live with some

form of diagnosed diabetes, with an additional estimated 3%

living undiagnosed, according to the most updated information

from the American Diabetes Association (ADA) produced in 2021;

and

WHEREAS, As of 2021, the ADA suggests that 34.1% of the total

adult population in Pennsylvania lives with prediabetes, whether

diagnosed or not; and

WHEREAS, In 2021, diabetes contributed to more than 100,000

deaths nationwide; and

WHEREAS, The most recent data from the CDC states that

diabetes contributed to 4,176 deaths in Pennsylvania; and

WHEREAS, Diabetes is one of the six leading causes of health-

related deaths in this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, The rate of deaths related to diabetes has increased

over the past four decades; and

20230SR0219PN1297 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Resolution 219 Printer's Number 1297

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more