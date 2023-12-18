Senate Resolution 219 Printer's Number 1297
PENNSYLVANIA, December 18 - WHEREAS, Having prediabetes is a strong indicator that an
individual will eventually be diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes;
and
WHEREAS, Risk factors for diabetes include genetic factors,
high blood pressure, low HDL cholesterol or high triglycerides,
gestational diabetes during pregnancy, being 45 years of age or
older, being a member of a high-risk ethnic group, being
overweight and having an inactive lifestyle; and
WHEREAS, According to the most recent National Diabetes
Statistics Report released by the CDC, approximately 37.3
million individuals, or roughly 11.3% of the United States
population, live with the disease; and
WHEREAS, Of this number approximately 8.3 million, or nearly
23%, are undiagnosed; and
WHEREAS, Approximately 11.1% of Pennsylvanians live with some
form of diagnosed diabetes, with an additional estimated 3%
living undiagnosed, according to the most updated information
from the American Diabetes Association (ADA) produced in 2021;
and
WHEREAS, As of 2021, the ADA suggests that 34.1% of the total
adult population in Pennsylvania lives with prediabetes, whether
diagnosed or not; and
WHEREAS, In 2021, diabetes contributed to more than 100,000
deaths nationwide; and
WHEREAS, The most recent data from the CDC states that
diabetes contributed to 4,176 deaths in Pennsylvania; and
WHEREAS, Diabetes is one of the six leading causes of health-
related deaths in this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, The rate of deaths related to diabetes has increased
over the past four decades; and
