Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,354 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,686 in the last 365 days.

Macao Polytechnic University held a workshop on higher education assessment and accreditation system in Portugal

MACAU, December 19 - To strengthen the cooperation of higher education between Macao and Portugal, the Teaching and Learning Centre of Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) held a higher education quality assurance workshop on 13th Dec 2023. Prof. João António de Sampaio Rodrigues Queiroz, the executive member of the management board of the Agency for Assessment and Accreditation of Higher Education (A3ES), was invited to lecture on “Higher Education Assessment and Accreditation system in Portugal”. He presented information on higher education quality assurance in Portugal, engaged in productive exchanges of views and discussions with the participants, and received positive feedback from all the teachers.

Prof. João António de Sampaio Rodrigues Queiroz introduced global development in higher education, the Portuguese higher education system, the quality assurance system, information about the Agency for Assessment and Accreditation of Higher Education (A3ES), and challenges of higher education. In addition, he shared relevant information about programme review.

MPU continues to improve teachers’ development and teaching and learning quality by inviting internationally renowned experts to lectures and workshops, thus enhancing the development of the quality assurance work of MPU. All participating teachers benefited from reinforcing their knowledge of the Portuguese higher education assessment and accreditation systems. The participants of this workshop included the heads of the academic units and academic support units, programme coordinators, and assistant programme coordinators from all programmes. 

You just read:

Macao Polytechnic University held a workshop on higher education assessment and accreditation system in Portugal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more