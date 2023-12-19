Macao Polytechnic University held a workshop on higher education assessment and accreditation system in Portugal

MACAU, December 19 - To strengthen the cooperation of higher education between Macao and Portugal, the Teaching and Learning Centre of Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) held a higher education quality assurance workshop on 13th Dec 2023. Prof. João António de Sampaio Rodrigues Queiroz, the executive member of the management board of the Agency for Assessment and Accreditation of Higher Education (A3ES), was invited to lecture on “Higher Education Assessment and Accreditation system in Portugal”. He presented information on higher education quality assurance in Portugal, engaged in productive exchanges of views and discussions with the participants, and received positive feedback from all the teachers.

Prof. João António de Sampaio Rodrigues Queiroz introduced global development in higher education, the Portuguese higher education system, the quality assurance system, information about the Agency for Assessment and Accreditation of Higher Education (A3ES), and challenges of higher education. In addition, he shared relevant information about programme review.

MPU continues to improve teachers’ development and teaching and learning quality by inviting internationally renowned experts to lectures and workshops, thus enhancing the development of the quality assurance work of MPU. All participating teachers benefited from reinforcing their knowledge of the Portuguese higher education assessment and accreditation systems. The participants of this workshop included the heads of the academic units and academic support units, programme coordinators, and assistant programme coordinators from all programmes.