Japanese jazz superstar Makoto Ozone returns to perform with Macao Orchestra before Christmas

MACAU, December 19 - The concert “Makoto Ozone with Macao Orchestra”, integrated in the Macao Orchestra Concert Season, will be held on 23 December 2023 (Saturday), at 8pm, at the Galaxy Auditorium of the Galaxy International Convention Center. Under the baton of Music Director of the Macao Orchestra, Lio Kuokman, the internationally acclaimed jazz superstar Makoto Ozone will collaborate with bassist Shimpei Ogawa and drummer Kunito Kitai to take music aficionados into a world of classical music and jazz, celebrating a wonderful Christmas with the public. The concert is presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group and tickets are now on sale at the Macau Ticketing Network.

Hailed as “thrilling, virtuosic and unabashedly personal rendition” by The New York Times, Makoto Ozone was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2003, in which his fame was continuously developed. Growing up in a family of professional jazz musicians, he has a deep foundation of classical music and solid techniques required for a pianist as well as the passion and talent for blending jazz into classical music. In recent years, he has collaborated with different classical orchestras. In this concert, which marks his return to the city after his performance with the Macao Orchestra in 2010, he will perform a series of jazz and classical music pieces, allowing music aficionados to experience the charm of perfect fusion of the two musical genres.

The Macao Orchestra 2023-24 Concert Season is co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM RESORTS, LIMITED, and Wynn Macau, Limited, with the support of the Bank of China Macau. The concert “Makoto Ozone with Macao Orchestra” is presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group. The duration of the concert is of approximately one hour, without intermission. Tickets are now on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network at MOP400, MOP300 and MOP250, with various discount packages available. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com.