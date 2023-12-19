PHILIPPINES, December 19 - Press Release

December 11, 2023 Bong Go extends aid to underprivileged residents of Quezon City by joining Christmas Outreach Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team, in collaboration with Councilor Mikey Belmonte, rendered support to the needy in Quezon City on Monday, December 11, as part of their ongoing holiday outreach program called "Pamaskong Handog." This initiative follows their previous assistance endeavors on December 6, 8, and 9. Go emphasized the true essence of the holiday season by highlighting the collaborative efforts in the Pamaskong Handog initiative led by Belmonte. "Let us focus on keeping everyone healthy, especially during the Christmas season. I would like to reiterate that the best gift we can give ourselves and our fellow Filipinos is still the gift of good health," he said. The senator also addressed the evolving health protocols, providing guidance in light of the current situation. "Though hindi na po mandatory ang pagsusuot ng facemask sa ngayon, ako bilang chair po ng Committee on Health, iniengganyo ko pa rin po ang ating mga kababayan, kung hindi naman po sagabal sa inyo ay voluntarily magsuot pa rin ng mask, lalung-lalo na po yung mayroong comorbidities na maaaring mahawa," he advised. During the distribution activities held at the SB Park at Brgy. Batasan Hills, Belmonte gave away grocery packs to a total of 1,000 residents, while there were select recipients of shirts and balls for basketball and volleyball from the senator. Go mentioned that there are eleven Malasakit Centers in the city where medical assistance programs are available to help cover their medical expenses. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that brings together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office to assist indigent patients in reducing their hospital expenses to the lowest possible amount. "Andiyan na po sa loob ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno para sa mga available na medical assistance programs. Target po nito na pababain ang inyong hospital bill to the lowest amount possible," he explained. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. To date, 159 operational centers have helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to DOH. Malasakit Centers in Quezon City are located at the Lung Center of the Philippines, Novaliches District Hospital, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Children's Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, East Avenue Medical Center, Veterans Memorial Medical Center, Philippine Orthopedic Center, National Children's Hospital, Philippine National Police General Hospital, and Quirino Memorial Medical Center. Meanwhile, Go also supported the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide. These health facilities offer a wide range of services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation centers; and telemedicine, where remote diagnosis and treatment of patients will be done. Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, local government units, and DOH, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. DOH, the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed. In Quezon City, necessary funds have been allocated for the DOH to construct Super Health Centers in six different barangays. Lastly, Go is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of the recently passed RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The said law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has supported several projects, including the construction of multipurpose buildings, rehabilitation of roads, improvement of drainages, and rehabilitation of flood control structures in several barangays. He also supported the repair of Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center Road Network, and the acquisition of an ambulance, a dump truck, and four multicabs. Lastly, he also helped secure funding for the vertical expansion of a new emergency building at the Philippine Heart Center and the rehabilitation building at the Philippine Orthopedic Center.