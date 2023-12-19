PHILIPPINES, December 19 - Press Release

December 12, 2023 Bong Go supports PNP reorganization bill while putting priority on welfare of police force Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Order, reiterated during a Senate plenary session on Tuesday, December 12, his support for the proposed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2449, which seeks to reorganize the Philippine National Police (PNP). During its period of interpellations, the Senate has been debating on some provisions of the measure, focusing on the command structure, potential rank redundancies, and the intricacies of the PNP's promotion processes. SBN 2449, sponsored by Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, seeks to amend two foundational acts - Republic Act 6975 and RA 8551 - to introduce comprehensive reforms in the PNP. For his part, Go questioned the functional authority of area police commands. He highlighted an instance where a three-star general's authority seemed nominal compared to lower-ranked officers with more operational control. "Ito pong area police commands who are three-star generals will have clear authority and command and would not just be accorded with ceremonial or organizational duties," said Go. "For example, sa Davao City o sa Zamboanga, three-star po yung area command noon sa DIPO (Directorate for Integrated Police Operations). Ngayon yung deputy area command two-star, and then yung regional director ay one-star," he cited. Responding to Go, dela Rosa acknowledged the unique structure of the Davao City Metropolitan Police Command. He explained its creation and operational scope, stating, "The Davao City Metropolitan Police Command is a unique creation by the proponent himself, Senator Francis Tolentino. I hope he is here to defend his position." "But I agree with him, Mr. President because you know the vision of creating that police command is also to take care of the Metro Davao Development Authority," he added. Go then raised concerns about the apparent redundancy in positions within the PNP and its impact on operational control. He pointed out specific examples where seniority and rank did not align with the command responsibilities, leading to inefficiencies. "Halimbawa, itong Metro Davao District Office, 'di ba it's headed by class 1991 ng Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA), wala siyang tao. And then, under n'ya po 'yung Davao City Police Office, headed by a police colonel, pero under po siya ng regional director na mas junior po sa kanya," he noted. Dela Rosa, in response, acknowledged the issue but also emphasized that the proposed changes could lead to more efficient and optimized delivery of basic police services along the coastal areas. During the discussions, Go also inquired about the status of promotions within the PNP, clarifying the role of the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) in this process. He expressed concern over the delays and complexities in promotions, highlighting their importance for police officers. "Lahat ba ng promotions ay dumadaan sa NAPOLCOM? Natatagalan ba ang promotion sa ngayon? Paano po makakatulong ang panukalang batas na ito para mapabuti po ang proseso ng promotions?" asked Go. Dela Rosa clarified that the proposed bill does include provisions to address the promotion process, explaining an amendment that allows for immediate rank adjustments for personnel designated to key positions. A significant part of Go's interpellation revolved around the role of local government units (LGUs) in the selection process of police chiefs and their relationship with the PNP. He inquired if the proposed bill would revise the existing setup where city and municipal mayors have the authority to choose the chief of police from a list of nominees. Dela Rosa confirmed the initial removal of this authority in the proposed measure but mentioned plans to reinstate it after concerns raised by colleagues. He recognized the importance of the relationship between local chief executives and the police in maintaining order and tackling crime. SBN 2449's proposed reforms include giving the PNP Chief a clearer mandate. By transferring the power to appoint Chiefs of Police (COP) from local mayors and governors to the PNP Chief, the bill aims to reduce political influence and potential patronage in these crucial appointments. The synchronization of the COP or Provincial Directors with LGU leaders is another critical aspect of the bill. According to Go, the alignment is particularly significant in the context of combating drug-related crimes and other criminal activities. Go cited that when the leadership of the PNP and LGUs are in harmony, especially in areas with strong anti-drug and anti-crime policies, it can substantially improve the effectiveness of law enforcement operations. Finally, Go also brought attention to the lack of clarity regarding who should bear the financial and logistical responsibilities for policing at various levels. He stressed the need for a clear policy, "In addition to that, Mr. President, there is currently no clear policy on who is responsible for paying or for providing the logistical and funding requirements for policing at the community, municipal, or city level." Go urged for these provisions to be explicitly stated in the measure to ensure the effective implementation of plans and programs with approved funding. Dela Rosa agreed with the need for clarity but pointed out the challenges due to the police function not being devolved to LGUs. He acknowledged the voluntary nature of support provided by LGUs to the police and the critical role it plays in maintaining peace and order. To end, Go acknowledged the deficiencies in the current state of the PNP and the need for proper reorganization being aimed by the bill. He then expressed his full support for the measure to strengthen and improve the agency. SBN 2449 seeks to reorganize the PNP's command structure, aiming to make it more responsive to the needs of both the organization and the community. Another notable aspect of the bill is the reformation of the PNP Academy. The bill also seeks to align the retirement age of the PNP with that of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Furthermore, the bill introduces a provision that would empower the PNP chief to immediately order the preventive confinement of erring police personnel. During the hearing, Go stressed his support for the PNP and recalled the significant steps taken to bolster the police force during former president Rodrigo Duterte's administration. "Full support po ako sa kapulisan at suportado ko po ang ano ang makakabuti sa organisasyon. Alam naman po natin noong panahon ni dating pangulong Duterte na naging Chief PNP ang ating sponsor na si Senator Bato dela Rosa," said Go. "Isinulong natin na mataasan ang sahod ng uniformed personnel, dinoble po ang sweldo sa entry level position sa tulong po ng mga kasamahan natin sa Kongreso. It is where I'm coming from," he added.