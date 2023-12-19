PHILIPPINES, December 19 - Press Release

December 19, 2023 Tolentino: Limited term as Blue Ribbon Chairman "to honor an agreement" MANILA — Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino clarified on Tuesday that his resignation as Chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee is an act to honor the agreement with the Senate leadership when he assumed the said post that he will limit it to 1 and a half years. "In fulfillment of a sacred commitment to serve as Blue Ribbon Committee Chairman and Member of the Commission on Appointments for a concise term of one and a half years, I find it both a duty and an honor to uphold the essence of a prior agreement. This decision is rooted in a deep-seated belief that public office demands fidelity to pledges made. Ang pagtupad sa kasunduan ay nakabatay sa aking malalim na paniniwala na ang pangako na maglingkod ng maikling panahon ay isang sagradong tungkulin sa paglilingkod sa bayan na dapat tuparin. It is my intention to honor an agreement," Tolentino said. Sen. Tol also noted that upholding the commitment is in sync with the "evolving contextual conditions" such as the pressing need to focus on the Senate Special Committee on Maritime and Admiralty Zones which he also chairs. In the upcoming end of the 1.5-year term on 31 December, the Senator went over the accomplishments of the Blue Ribbon Committee under his leadership such as filing a bill to amend the procurement law (SB 2272), OSG's participation in contract negotiations (SB 2273), a proposal to abolish Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM), among others. Despite ending his term, Sen. Tol expressed his willingness to "serve in any capacity" to help the Senate leadership and the entire administration. The Senator further concluded with a reminder to his successor to uphold the integrity of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee. "Ipatupad ang dapat gawin. Kilalanin ang pangingibabaw ng Blue Ribbon," he said.