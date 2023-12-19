PHILIPPINES, December 19 - Press Release

December 14, 2023 Bong Go assists displaced workers in Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro as he stresses support for labor sector Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in coordination with Governor Eduardo Gadiano, assisted displaced workers in Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro on Thursday, December 14. In his message, Go stressed the need for continued support for the labor sector towards a more inclusive economic recovery for the country. Go's Malasakit Team provided masks, shirts, vitamins, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 57 displaced workers at the barangay hall of Brgy. Balao. They also gave away a cellular phone, and pairs of shoes to select recipients. After completing the Department of Labor and Employment's Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program, the beneficiaries were also provided with support through temporary employment. "Patuloy po tayong magtulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas maginhawa at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," he said. To promote inclusive development and economic recovery, Go has introduced Senate Bill No. 420, aimed at creating a system that offers temporary jobs to qualified individuals from economically disadvantaged families in rural areas. This bill proposes the establishment of the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) under DOLE. If enacted into law, the primary objective of REAP is to offer temporary employment opportunities to individuals who meet the criteria of being economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, highlighted his continuous efforts to make government health services more accessible to Filipinos. He then encouraged residents to make use of the Malasakit Centers for assistance in managing their hospital expenses. The Malasakit Center in the province is located at Occidental Mindoro Provincial Hospital. There are 159 centers that have helped around ten million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health (DOH). "Kung mayroon po kayong karamdaman, halimbawa masakit ang dibdib ninyo, at kailangan n'yo pong magpaospital at kailangan n'yo pong magpaopera sa Maynila tulad sa Philippine Heart Center, magsabi lang po kayo. Tutulungan ho namin kayong magpaopera, pati pamasahe po ninyo tutulungan ho namin kayo," Go said. The senator is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019. Go also emphasized the significance of the recently enacted RA 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. Serving as the principal sponsor and one of the authors in the Senate, the Regional Specialty Centers Act mandates the establishment of these centers within the current regional hospitals under the DOH. Go also underscored the function of Super Health Centers in delivering primary healthcare, particularly in remote and underserved areas. These centers are designed to meet the essential health needs of these communities, effectively bridging the healthcare gap. The Super Health Centers will offer a range of healthcare services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, through which remote diagnosis and treatment of patients are made possible. "Ang kagandahan nitong early detection ay magagamit ito sa pagbigay ng primary care at pagkokonsulta, and it will help decongest the hospital dahil pwede na pong gamutin dito. At ilalagay po ito sa mga strategic areas. Ilalagay nila sa isang barangay kung saan po makaka-access 'yung mga kababayan natin," Go pointed out. Last year, Go witnessed the successful groundbreaking of a Super Health Center in Sablayan town in the province. Another Super Health Center is being established in Mamburao. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has also supported several infrastructure initiatives to help spur the economic growth and development of Occidental Mindoro. These include the construction of roads in Calintaan, Magsaysay, Sablayan, and San Jose; a drainage canal in San Jose; flood control structures in Abra de Ilog, Sablayan, and San Jose; an evacuation center in Mamburao, Sablayan and Calintaan; a barangay hall in Paluan; public market buildings in Magsaysay and San Jose; numerous water system projects in Calintaan, Magsaysay, Rizal and San Jose; and a protection dike and the improvement of the Balibago Bridge in Mamburao.