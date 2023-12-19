Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,341 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,677 in the last 365 days.

Tolentino: "It is my intention to honor an agreement"

PHILIPPINES, December 19 - Press Release
December 19, 2023

"It is my intention to honor an agreement"

In fulfillment of a sacred commitment to serve as Blue Ribbon Committee Chairman and Member of the Commission on Appointments for a concise term of one and a half years, I find it both a duty and an honor to uphold the essence of a prior agreement. This decision is rooted in a deep-seated belief that public office demands fidelity to pledges made.

Ang pagtupad sa kasunduan ay nakabatay sa aking malalim na paniniwala na ang pangako na maglingkod ng maikling panahon ay isang sagradong tungkulin sa paglilingkod sa bayan na dapat tuparin.

It is my intention to honor an agreement.

—Senator Francis "TOL" Tolentino

You just read:

Tolentino: "It is my intention to honor an agreement"

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more