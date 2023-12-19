19 December 2023

A Human Rights Dialogue between Turkmenistan and the EU took place in Brussels

On December 18, 2023, a delegation of Turkmenistan, headed by the director of the Institute of State, Law and Democracy of Turkmenistan Ya.Nuryev, visited Brussels, Belgium.

The Turkmen delegation included the Ombudsman, representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Internal Affairs and Adalat. The heads of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium and the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan participated via video link.

The EU delegation was represented by the Central Asia Division of the European External Action Service, representatives of the European Commission's Directorate-General for International Partnerships and the Office of the EU Special Representative for Central Asia.

During the Dialogue, the parties discussed the National Action Plan for Human Rights in Turkmenistan for 2021-2025, with a focus on strengthening the legal system and increasing accountability in the field of human rights, and also conducted a detailed review of the activities of the Ombudsman Institute for 2023.

The Turkmen side informed European partners in detail about our country’s efforts to ensure freedom of movement and religion, as well as registration of new public organizations, and provided updated data on ongoing reforms in the field of human rights in Turkmenistan.