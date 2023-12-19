Suspects Sought in a Robbery in Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District are seeking suspects who robbed a retail store in the 900 Block of I Street, Northwest.

On Sunday, December 17, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., five suspects entered a retail store. One of the suspects discharged a fire extinguisher multiple times with its contents striking a Special Police Officer while the other suspects took merchandise from the store. The suspects then fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23204808

###