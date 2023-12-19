Advantest Collaborates with Amarisoft for 5G/IoT Device Testing

AMARI Callbox Users to Gain Access to Advantest Device Test Software for Enhanced User Interface and Network Operator Approved Test Plans

TOKYO, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today announced it is collaborating with wireless solution provider Amarisoft to enable users of Amarisoft’s 4G and 5G AMARI Callboxes to leverage Advantest’s Micro Line Test (MLT) test management software. Via their existing AMARI Callbox, Amarisoft customers can access the Advantest software’s enhanced user interface (UI), designed for maximum ease of use, and operator-certified test plans developed through close collaboration with leading telecommunications network carriers.



This relationship makes Advantest’s wireless device testing software available to Amarisoft’s ecosystem as well as to Advantest MLT Test System users. By outsourcing test case scripting to Advantest’s engineering team, AMARI Callbox users can leverage their proprietary test engine to execute automated tests seamlessly. Additionally, Advantest provides operator-validated test plans on the same test engine for a comprehensive testing experience.

“Through this collaboration, Advantest is able to deliver its proven test management software to our customers, ensuring their ability to easily implement the software’s best-in-class capabilities and operator-approved test plans,” said Marouan Benabdellah-Chaouni, Amarisoft vice president of sales and marketing. “With Advantest’s proven test software, users can do ad-hoc device testing and derive the best possible performance from their AMARI Callbox.”

The Advantest test management software is available in three main modes. Interactive Mode serves as a virtual panel for rapid troubleshooting of key device functions and end-to-end services, while Developer Mode utilizes Python scripting to control a wide range of network elements via application programming interfaces (APIs). Conformance Mode is the most critical, as it brings validated and automated conformance test plans for network operator certification. The test plans are available in a wide range of test case configurations, including a new range of plans for 5G NR SA and GSMA TS.35, as well as updates to existing test plans which contain more than 2,250 different test scenarios.

The AMARI Callbox Series is designed to operate in accordance with 3GPP standards as both an eNB/gNB and EPC/5GC to test 5G, RedCap, LTE, LTE-M, and NB-IoT devices for functional and performance testing. Powered by a deployment quality software suite, the AMARI Callbox is available in five different versions: Mini, Classic, Advanced, Ultimate, and Extreme.

Dinesh Doshi, senior vice president, STBU-W2BI System Test Business Unit at Advantest, noted, “Amarisoft’s cost-effective networking test systems address the needs of a wide range of users, including wireless device OEMs, chipset and module makers, educational institutions, test labs, and wireless R&D organizations. Our portable software is ideally suited for pairing with the AMARI Callbox that can be easily and cost-effectively adapted to the specific model being used with minimal effort, making this a truly synergistic collaboration.” The Advantest software and AMARI Callbox integration is currently in a trial phase with several partners.

