Onychomycosis Treatment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The onychomycosis treatment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.” — The Business research company

The onychomycosis treatment market is thoroughly covered in The Business Research Company's "Onychomycosis Treatment Global Market Report 2024, offering comprehensive insights. According to TBRC's forecast, the onychomycosis treatment market size is projected to reach $4.73 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.

The expansion in the onychomycosis treatment market is attributed to the increasing number of fungal infections. North America region is anticipated to possess the largest market share in the onychomycosis treatment market. Key players in the onychomycosis treatment market include Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Hetero Drugs Ltd., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Onychomycosis Treatment Market Segments

• By Type: Distal Sublingual Onychomycosis, White Superficial Onychomycosis, Proximal Sublingual Onychomycosis, Candida Onychomycosis, Other Types

• By Treatment Type: Drugs, Laser Therapy, Photodynamic Therapy

• By Age Group: 0 To 18 Years, 18 To 39 Years, 40 To 64 Years, 65 Years And Above

• By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global onychomycosis treatment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Onychomycosis treatment refers to the medical interventions and approaches used to manage and cure onychomycosis, a fungal infection that affects the nails, including both the fingernails and toenails. Treating onychomycosis typically involves a combination of topical and oral antifungal medications and preventive measures to reduce the risk of recurrence.

