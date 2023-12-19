Submit Release
St Albans Barracks/LSA-Injury Resulting and Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

               

CASE#: 23A2007153 

TROOPER:  Andrew Underwood                               

STATION: St Albans Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 

 

DATE/TIME: December 8, 2023/2321 hours 

LOCATION: Route 78 at Rice Hill Road in Sheldon 

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of an accident-Injury resulting / Negligent operation 

 

ACCUSED: Tyler Dragon                                                                          

AGE: 22 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT 

 

VICTIM: Tara Wyman 

AGE: 20 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On December 8, 2023, at 2321 hours the Vermont State Police was dispatched to the intersection of Route 78 and Rice Hill Road in Sheldon for the report of a two-vehicle crash. Upon arrival, it was determined that a Ram truck ran the stop sign on Rice Hill Road and collided with a Nissan Altima. Both vehicles went down an embankment and the Ram truck rolled over. The operator of the Ram truck fled the scene on foot. The operator of the Nissan Altima, Tara Wyman, age 20, suffered several injuries from the crash and was transported to the hospital. The operator of the Ram truck was not located at that time. 

 

In the following days it was determined that Tyler Dragon, Age 22 of Sheldon, was the operator of the Ram truck at the time of the crash. On December 18, 2023, Dragon was issued a citation for Leaving the scene of an accident-Injury resulting and Gross Negligent Operation.  

 

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y 

COURT DATE: January 16, 2024, at 8:30 AM                        

COURT: St Albans Criminal 

LODGED – LOCATION:NA              

BAIL: NA 

MUG SHOT: Y 


Trooper Andrew Underwood

Vermont State Police-St Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993


