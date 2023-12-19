Analysis of Syngas and Derivatives Market: Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers from 2024 to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The syngas and derivatives market is extensively addressed in The Business Research Company's "Syngas And Derivatives Global Market Report 2024, providing comprehensive coverage. According to TBRC's forecast, the syngas and derivatives market size is projected to reach $326.46 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.
The expansion in the syngas and derivatives market is attributed to the surging demand for electricity. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to possess the largest syngas and derivatives market share. Key players in the syngas and derivatives market include ExxonMobil Corporation, Shell PLC, Total S.A., BP PLC, Chevron Corporation, BASF SE, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, and Dow Chemical Company.
Syngas And Derivatives Market Segments
• By Type: Partial Oxidation, Steam Reforming, Biomass Gasification, Other Types
• By Feedstock: Coal, Natural Gas, Petroleum, Biomass Or Waste, Other Feedstocks
• By Gasifier: Fixed Bed, Entrained Flow, Fluidized Bed
• By Application: Chemicals, Power Generation, Liquid Fuels, Gaseous Fuels, Other Applications
• By End-User: Industrial, Residential, Commercial
• By Geography: The global syngas and derivatives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Synthesis gas and derivatives refer to a valuable flammable gas mixture that contains hydrogen and carbon monoxide and is produced from various feedstocks. It is a building block for multiple chemicals, such as ammonia, methanol, oxo chemicals and hydrogen.
