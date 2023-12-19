Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (cinv) market size is predicted to reach the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (cinv) market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $2.69 billion in 2023 to $2.92 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in chemotherapy use, improved antiemetic agents, clinical guidelines, patient advocacy.The chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (cinv) market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.
The growth in the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (cinv) market is due to the increasing prevalence of cancer. North America region is expected to hold the largest chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (cinv) market share. Major players in the chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (cinv) market include Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Baxter International Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC.
Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Market Segments
•By Form: Injectables, Oral, Transdermal Patches
•By Drug Class: 5-HT3 Receptor Antagonists, Neurokinin-1 Receptor Antagonists, Corticosteroids, Cannabinoids, Other Drug Class
•By Emetogenic Risk: Highly Emetogenic Chemotherapy (HEC), Moderately Emetogenic Chemotherapy (MEC), Low Emetogenic Chemotherapy (LEC)
•By Distribution Channel: CINV Hospitals, Cancer Research Institute, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Drug Stores
•By Application: Gynecology, Urology, Gastrointestinal Surgery, Other Applications
•By Geography: The global chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (cinv) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) is a condition that causes nausea and vomiting sensation, which can develop due to chemotherapy treatment. It is a prevalent side-effect affecting many cancer patients, affecting their quality of life and treatment results. CINV can be managed and treated through medications and lifestyle changes.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Market Characteristics
3. Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Market Trends And Strategies
4. Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Market Size And Growth
……
27. Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Chemotherapy-Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
