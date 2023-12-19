Submit Release
Manchin Statement on Passing of Former Delegate Larry Faircloth

December 18, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the passing of Larry Faircloth.

“Gayle and I are heartbroken to learn of the passing of our dear friend Larry Faircloth. I have worked alongside him for many years and his dedication to helping West Virginians made him the epitome of public servant. His over 30 years in the West Virginia House of Delegates is a testament to his passion and devotion to serving the people of the Eastern Panhandle and across the Mountain State. Our hearts and prayers are with the entire Faircloth family as they go through this very difficult time." 

