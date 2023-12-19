MAVEK Unveils Exclusive Global Internship Program in Six Asian Countries including Malaysia
Renowned for its expertise in cross-border transactions, Mavek is set to recruit exceptional talents from Universiti Malaya and Universiti Putra Malaysia.MALAYSIA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mavek proudly introduces its Global Internship Program in Malaysia. Renowned for its expertise in cross-border transactions, Mavek is set to recruit exceptional talents from Universiti Malaya and Universiti Putra Malaysia.
Mavek is a leading global cross-border investment bank, which works together with the most established financial institutions in each region to deliver unique value to its clients. The firm also operates a global transaction platform which bridges leading financial institutions with c-level executives of global companies and funds. Through its strategic presence in four key locations across Asia, Mavek leverages its unique network of political, financial and corporate executives to especially provide unparalleled access in the APAC region.
This internship program, conducted in 12 top-tier universities across 6 Asian countries, presents a rare chance for the interns who excel in this program to proactively deliver impact to global institutions through Mavek’s horizontal culture. Interns selected for this program will experience the dynamic environment of Mavek's international operations, gaining profound insights into cross-border transactions and the intricacies of global financial markets. The Highest-performing interns will have the opportunity for permanent placement and potential assignments to Mavek's offices across the APAC region.
Prospective interns from the twelve universities are encouraged to submit their applications during the specified window:
Application Window:
Hong Kong & Korea: 1st Nov ~ 31st Dec 2024
Philippines & Malaysia: 1stJan 2023 ~ 28th Feb 2024
Vietnam & Indonesia: 1st Feb ~ 31st March 2024
Since its establishment, Mavek has consistently relied on its internal network for recruitment, abstaining from public recruitment efforts. For the first time, Mavek has opened its doors to the public, presenting a unique opportunity for students from various backgrounds to potentially influence and advise leading firms across the globe.
Peter Chiang, who coordinates the internship program for Malaysia, states, "As we embark on this journey to unearth extraordinary talents, our pursuit extends beyond interns; we are looking for future colleagues who can not only navigate the complexities of our industry but redefine them. We are genuinely thrilled to extend our invitation to exceptional individuals from Malaysia to join us in this distinguished internship program. Together, we aim to shape the future of cross-border transactions and global finance.
For a comprehensive understanding of the application process and program details, please visit Mavek 's official website www.mavekinc.com.
Intern John Yap shares insights gained during the internship, expressing, "The internship not only provided a unique opportunity to immerse myself in the intricacies of global financial markets but also afforded me the privilege of collaborating with top-tier financial institutions worldwide."
