California Chief Justice Helps Dedicate New Imperial County Courthouse in El Centro

El Centro, Calif.—California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero joined judges, staff, and members of the Imperial County community on Monday to officially commemorate the completion of the new El Centro Courthouse. The courthouse dedication, the first during Chief Justice Guerrero's tenure, held even more significance for the Chief Justice, who was born and raised in the area.

"I was shaped by and benefited from all my experiences here and will always be grateful for my teachers, my family, and my lifelong friends who are still part of this wonderful community," Chief Justice Guerrero said. "And so I am humbled and honored to return as California’s Chief Justice, to serve the people of California and to help usher in this new courthouse—a new symbol of justice for the residents of Imperial County."

The ceremony also included remarks by the Judicial Council's incoming Administrative Director Shelley Curran, and Imperial County Presiding Judge William D. Quan, and Assistant Presiding Judge Marco D. Núñez.

Since the state judicial branch took over responsibility for courthouses in 2002, the judicial branch construction program has completed 34 new courthouse projects and another 19 projects are underway and in various stages.

The New El Centro Courthouse will officially open for business on Jan. 2, 2024. The facility consolidates court services from two other facilities, bringing greater access and efficiency for court users in the area. The new courthouse also provides modern spaces for jury assembly and deliberation, in-custody holding, attorney interview/witness waiting rooms, and a children's waiting room.

For more information, see this fact sheet or visit the California court’s website at www.courts.ca.gov/facilities-imperial.htm.