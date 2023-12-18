Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Premier of Manitoba Wab Kinew

CANADA, December 18 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Premier of Manitoba, Wab Kinew, to discuss the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The Prime Minister and the Premier discussed how their respective governments can work together to support ongoing humanitarian efforts. They spoke about how the conflict is reverberating deeply in communities across Canada. They noted the disturbing rise in antisemitism, Islamophobia, and anti-Arab hate and underscored that Canadians have a right to feel safe and secure in their homes, communities, and places of worship.

The two leaders also discussed advancing reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples, improving health care, and downtown revitalization in Winnipeg.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Kinew committed to continue working together on these important issues and other shared priorities.