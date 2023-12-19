MID – CHRISTMAS GREETINGS

CHRISTMAS GREETINGS

From: The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Infrastructure Development Hon. Manasseh Maelanga,

The Permanent Secretary, Stephen Maesiola.

And Staff of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development (MID) throughout Solomon Islands.

To: His Excellency the Governor General, Sir Rev. David Vunagi and Lady Vunagi, Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare and Lady Sogavare, Speaker of the National Parliament Hon. Patterson Oti and Lady Oti, Chief Justice, Leader of the official Opposition, Leader of Independent Group, Ministers of the Crown, Members of the National Parliament, Diplomatic Corps, Heads of Churches, Government Ministries & Agencies, Provincial Premiers, All our Clients, Contractors, Suppliers, Supporting Agents & Governments, NGOs, Village Chiefs, Resource Owners, Women and Children, People with special needs and Good People of Solomon Islands.

Message

As the year 2023 is now drawing to a closer and we are entering the Christmas festive season, we would all be taking a time out to reflect on what we have achieved for our Country, our Families, and Ourselves in 2023.

MID has had a fairly challenging year but sailed through with notable achievements.

As we would all be preparing for the Christmas Festive Season, the Ministry sends you Christmas Greetings and wish you all JOYOUS CELEBRATIONS. May the joyous bells of Christmas not only remind us of the Birth of Christ, our Risen Lord and King of Kings, but of our responsibilities to Our Families, to Our Country and to Ourselves. Christmas is also the season for peace, joy and fellowship with family and friends.

This year is one of the challenging years as proceed through the preparation for recent 17th Pacific Games, yet we stand tall, have sail through, and come out victorious. May the spirit of Christmas fill our hearts and homes with abundance of mercy, contentment, laughter and harmony.

There is no better time than the Christmas season to express how grateful our Ministry is to individuals, organizations and companies who have support us throughout the year. It is the wonderful relationship with our prestigious clients that has helped us become successful. We hope that the coming year 2024 may bring new opportunities for us to work together and drive this Ministry forward to a new height.

.

Please remember and we invite you to partake in our paramount responsibility………….. ”SAFETY FIRST”, if you decide to travel by sea, air or road for your Festive Celebrations.

BLESSED CELEBRATIONS, MERRY CHRISTMAS

And a Happy New Year 2024

MID Press