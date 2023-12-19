Submit Release
Hontiveros leads distribution of Christmas packs, solar panels to WPS frontliners

December 19, 2023

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Sunday led a follow-up activity to the Atin Ito Christmas convoy, "Pasko n'Atin 'To," -- a Christmas gift-giving activity for West Philippine Sea frontliners, including fisherfolk communities and the Philippine Coast Guard.

The Office of Senator Risa Hontiveros, in partnership with Bridges of Benevolent Initiative Foundation (BBIF) and Vivant Foundation, distributed 1,500 Noche Buena packs to fisherfolk in Masinloc, Zambales.

"Alam na alam po natin ang hirap na dinaranas ng mga mangingisda ng Masinloc dahil sa panghihimasok ng Tsina sa West Philippine Sea. Pati ang kanilang tradisyonal na paghahanapbuhay, naapektuhan. Kaya itong pandagdag Noche Buena ay munting pasasalamat lang sa kanilang pagtindig laban sa Tsina," Hontivero said.

The senator, along with BBIF and Vivant Foundation, also turned over solar panels to the Philippine Coast Guard, represented by Commodore Jay Tarriela.

"Itong mga solar panels ay pasasalamat at pakikiisa din sa Coast Guard dahil, sa ating mga ahensya ng ating gobyerno, sila rin ang pangunahing nagbabantay, nagsusubaybay at nagtatanggol sa ating West Philippine Sea," the senator said.

Hontiveros then vowed that, for her part, she will not stop supporting our WPS frontliners — whether through legislation in the Senate or through activities such as "Pasko nAtin 'To."

"Ang pangangalaga ng ating kalikasan — lalo na sa ating karagatan — at ang paglaban sa soberanya ay mga adbokasiyang hindi ko bibitawan bilang Senador at bilang mamamayan. Kasama ang bawat mangingisda at coast guard, hindi tayo titigil sa pagsigaw na ang West Philippine Sea — Atin Ito!" the senator concluded.

