VinFuture Sci-Tech Week opens

VIETNAM, December 18 -

HÀ NỘI — The 2023 VinFuture Sci-Tech Week kicked off on December 18, bringing together leading scientists and experts in key technological domains, including semiconductor technology, precision medicine, green transportation infrastructure and artificial intelligence.

Themed “Boundless Unity”, the four-day 2023 VinFuture Sci-Tech Week comprises a wide array of events, including the “Science for Life” Symposia, the “VinFuture Discovery Talk Series", the prestigious “VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony”, and “Talk Future: Dialogue with the 2023 VinFuture Prize Laureates”.

The week opens with a “Science for Life” symposia that gathers world-leading scientists who will discuss issues related to semiconductor technology, precision immunology therapy for the treatment of autoimmune disorders, sustainable infrastructure and green transportation, and artificial intelligence.

The highlight of VinFuture Sci-Tech Week is the connection activities under the “VinFuture Discovery Talk Series”, organised for the first time to cultivate partnerships and delve into potential technology transfers among renowned research institutes and universities in Việt Nam.

The 2023 VinFuture Prize Award Ceremony will be held on the evening of December 20, honouring laureates of VinFuture Prize Season 3, whose technological breakthroughs were meticulously curated from a comprehensive pool of nearly 1,400 nominations spanning over 90 countries and territories worldwide.

Wrapping up the VinFuture Sci-Tech Week is the grand finale themed “Talk Future: Dialogue with the 2023 VinFuture Prize Laureates” scheduled for December 21. Attendees can join the morning session to personally connect with the esteemed 2023 VinFuture Prize Laureates as they share the inspirational scientific research journey that led them to these prestigious accolades.

The VinFuture Prize has entered its third year, with prestige and stature increasingly affirmed by the global science and technology community, and being recognised on par with the world’s top prestigious awards.

The VinFuture Foundation and the VinFuture Prize have a unique meaning, not only serving as a bridge to connect the world’s outstanding minds with the Vietnamese science and technology community, but also contributing to inspiring and motivating Vietnamese science to catch up quickly and advance further on the global science and technology map. — VNS