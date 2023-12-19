Over 20 firms recognised as “Vietnam Rubber” brands

VIETNAM, December 19 -

HCM CITY — As many as 21 Vietnamese rubber enterprises have been branded with the trademark “Vietnam Rubber”, which was registered for the protection of intellectual property in China, India, Taiwan (China), Laos and Cambodia.

According to the Vietnam Rubber Group (VRG), the export of 96 products from 33 factories by these enterprises demonstrates the increasing credibility of the brand.

Trần Ngọc Thuận, chairman of VRG Board of Directors, said Việt Nam’s total rubber export turnover reached an estimated US$8 billion in the first 11 months of 2023, with the largest share held by rubber products, at nearly $3.9 billion. Following closely, natural rubber turnover was estimated at around $2.5 billion, and rubber wood, over $1.8 billion.

The Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC) has predicted that the global production of natural rubber in 2023 would likely reach 14.927 million tonnes, up 2.3 per cent year-on-year. Meanwhile, the consumption is anticipated to be 15.575 million tonnes, reflecting a 0.2 per cent growth compared to 2022.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development reported that the Vietnam Rubber Association has a project on building and developing Việt Nam's rubber brand in 2015-2020 with a vision to 2030, which aims to well position the brand and image of Vietnamese rubber, thus creating confidence among customers. — VNS