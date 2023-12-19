Young entrepreneur pursues success with Cao Phong oranges

VIETNAM, December 19 - Ly Ly Cao

HÀ NỘI — After trying many jobs in different industries, from a teacher to a seller, Vũ Thị Lệ Thủy decided to kick off her own business with her hometown's popular product - Cao Phong orange.

Cao Phong oranges are a well-known specialty of the province of Hòa Bình in the north. These oranges are gorgeously coloured, and they taste sweet and have a fantastic aroma.

The oranges received a geographical indication certification in 2014, affirming Cao Phong orange’s brand in the local market.

To elevate the oranges and aim at high-end customer segmentation, Thủy has pursued an organic approach to cultivation, which is not yet a common method here.

From production to harvesting, processing, packaging and market access, each step needs to be completed in compliance with what is required.

"Because I am targeting a higher customer segment, the product needs to not only be good in terms of quality but also visually appealing, and have verification of the origin and source of the product," Thủy told Việt Nam News.

When Thủy's 3T Farm was first founded at the end of 2018, it consisted of seven members covering 12.5 hectares. But now, the cooperative has 15 members and plants 21 hectares of land, with an anticipated annual production of 350 tonnes.

"We have obtained VietGAP certification for 100 per cent of our cultivation land. Additionally, in 2020, our fresh orange goods received recognition as a four-star OCOP provincial product," Thủy added.

"Our products are highly appreciated and welcomed by consumers."

The OCOP star and the grant of a traceability stamp, packaging and product label were proof of quality, avoiding counterfeit products.

Her success is largely due to her concern for the farmers' safety and health in addition to the quality of the products.

"Traditional farming methods can be labour-intensive and involve greater exposure to chemical-based materials, which can lead to fatigue and health issues for workers.

"When 3T Farm was established, I oriented and discussed with the farmers how to minimise the use of chemical-based materials and instead promote organic fertilisers and bio-based pesticides to protect the environment, safeguard health, and ensure consumer safety," she said.

A member of 3T Farm, Đỗ Ngọc Hà, stated that his garden's yields fell short of his expectations after switching from conventional agricultural methods to organic and bio-based fertilisers.

Yet, "the price of the products has been stable, while management and sales have been better than those of the neighbouring orange growers," Hà stated.

"Another bright side is that by reducing the use of inorganic fertilisers and pesticides, the air within the garden has become refreshing and clean, providing a protective environment for both producers and tourists who visit here."

Thủy has adopted the practice of connecting farmers with tourism in order to promote the oranges and the cooperative. Beside knowing more about the popular orange's cultivation, visitors can participate in orange harvesting.

"Currently, consumers outside the province do not have a clear understanding of Cao Phong oranges, and even the market prices differ.

"Customers are left feeling confused and uncertain of which oranges are real and which are fake as a result of this misunderstanding. Thus, the greatest method to increase consumer trust in our brand is to greet them at the farm," Thủy said.

Accelerating digital transformation in agriculture

3T Farm also prioritises applying machinery and technology to the cooperative's operation.

"When it comes to using electronic production records, 3T Farm is a pioneering organisation in the Cao Phong District. Our members will be updated on that software and will record their daily production activities on the platform," Thủy said.

"We also promote and sell our products on social media channels like Facebook, Zalo or Tiktok, and e-commerce platforms such as Postmart."

However, the founder of 3T Farm is concerned that the cooperative has not yet properly harnessed the efficiency of these channels.

She also hopes authorities can support her cooperative and others to have a store to showcase Cao Phong oranges.

"We really want to have a store here or in Hà Nội to introduce our products to customers. Hà Nội is a high potential large market, but there hasn't been a store specifically dedicated to showcasing the products yet," she said. — VNS