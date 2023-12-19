Lawyer threatens to sue over San Mateo County’s privatized public defender

(Subscription required) The county has an agreement with the San Mateo County Bar Association’s Private Defender Program where private attorneys represent indigent criminal defendants. For minors in dependency cases, a similar agreement was reached by the Bar Association with San Mateo Superior Court.
