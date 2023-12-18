Illinois Conservation Foundation releases first in new series of commemorative state park holiday ornaments
ILLINOIS, December 18 - Starved Rock State Park featured on 2023 ornament
Measuring 3 inches and crafted from diecast enamel, the 2023 ornament highlights Starved Rock State Park's scenic allure and offers an opportunity to commemorate the park's natural charm.
"This ornament represents a tangible way for supporters to contribute to our mission of conserving Illinois' natural treasures," said Steve Ettinger, executive director of the Illinois Conservation Foundation. "Every year we plan to feature a different state park, making this a fun collectors' series for Illinois' outdoor enthusiasts. We have a few parks on our short list and would love to hear from fellow park lovers which ones they want to see highlighted in the upcoming years."
About Illinois Conservation Foundation:
The Illinois Conservation Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to preserving and protecting the state's natural resources, operates with a mission to enhance outdoor recreational opportunities and foster environmental stewardship for future generations. For more information, visit ilconservation.org.