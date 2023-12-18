Illinois Conservation Foundation releases first in new series of commemorative state park holiday ornaments

ILLINOIS, December 18 - Starved Rock State Park featured on 2023 ornament





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Conservation Foundation has launched the first in a new series of annual Illinois state park holiday ornaments, showcasing the distinct landscape of Starved Rock State Park in LaSalle County. Recognized for its waterfalls, the Starved Rock ornament serves as a tribute to Illinois' natural beauty and the Foundation's dedication to conservation efforts.





Available exclusively online at ilconservation.org , the ornaments are priced at $15.99 each, including shipping and handling. Proceeds from ornament sales will be directed toward restoration and revitalization initiatives at Illinois state parks.





Measuring 3 inches and crafted from diecast enamel, the 2023 ornament highlights Starved Rock State Park's scenic allure and offers an opportunity to commemorate the park's natural charm.





"This ornament represents a tangible way for supporters to contribute to our mission of conserving Illinois' natural treasures," said Steve Ettinger, executive director of the Illinois Conservation Foundation. "Every year we plan to feature a different state park, making this a fun collectors' series for Illinois' outdoor enthusiasts. We have a few parks on our short list and would love to hear from fellow park lovers which ones they want to see highlighted in the upcoming years."





About Illinois Conservation Foundation:

The Illinois Conservation Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to preserving and protecting the state's natural resources, operates with a mission to enhance outdoor recreational opportunities and foster environmental stewardship for future generations. For more information, visit ilconservation.org.