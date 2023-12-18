Illinois companies recognized by IDNR for efforts to reclaim mined land and protect nature for wildlife and the public

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, December 18 - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is proud to announce the recipients of the 2023 Land Reclamation Awards, presented by the Office of Mines and Minerals, Land Reclamation and Explosive and Aggregate divisions.





The Land Reclamation Awards program is designed to recognize outstanding achievements in mine land reclamation and to promote high-quality reclamation work in Illinois. The award is given to companies and individuals who maintain compliance with regulatory requirements and apply innovative techniques to reclaim land following mining activities. The 2023 recipients are:





K.D. Crain and Sons - Based in Johnston City, K.D. Crain and Sons was awarded the Based in Johnston City, K.D. Crain and Sons was awarded the Land Reclamation Division's Coal Program Reclamation Award for its work at the Delta Carbon Recovery Mine in Saline and Williamson counties. The company excavated and removed coal slurry from the pre-1983 (pre-law) AMAX Delta Mine's coal-slurry wetland complex. Upon completion of this work, reclamation activities included the reconstruction of existing wetland and deep-water habitat to support several Illinois threatened and endangered species.









Bluff City Materials mines sand and gravel for the construction aggregate industry for use in ready-mix concrete, asphalt, bedding, backfill, and road base. Reclamation activities included considerations for the mixed-use areas of residential, industrial commercial, stormwater management, and public spaces. Bluff City Materials' commitment to ensuring the long-term viability of the Bluff Spring Fen included the removal of invasive species, filling disturbed areas, and planting seeds from on-site seed stock to encourage growth of natural fen wetland plants.





"IDNR is pleased to recognize companies that have taken outstanding steps to protect people and the environment from any adverse effects of mining, while at the same time providing access to minerals that are vital to Illinois' economy and society," said Natalie Phelps Finnie, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. "IDNR is grateful for their responsible stewardship, and we appreciate their commitment to reclamation."





The winners in both categories are now eligible and will be nominated by the IDNR Office of Mines and Minerals for national awards, including the National Association of State Land Reclamationists Reclamation Award and the Interstate Mining Compact Commission Kenes C. Bowling National Mine Reclamation Award. The coal winner also will be nominated for the Office of Surface Mining national reclamation award.