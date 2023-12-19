Submit Release
Perseus Updates Yaoure Technical Report

perth, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PERSEUS RELEASES UPDATED TECHNICAL REPORT FOR ITS YAOURÉ GOLD MINE

Perth, Western Australia/December 19, 2023/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is pleased to announce the release of the updated Technical Report for its Yaouré Gold Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa (“Yaouré”).

The Technical Report, with an effective date of September 18, 2023, was prepared in compliance with Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 43-101 and is available on www.perseusmining.com and www.sedarplus.ca.

The Report summarises the results of the updated Life of Mine Plan to demonstrate the technical and economic viability of an extended mine life at Yaouré, inclusive of a feasibility level study on an underground mine on the CMA orebody.

Please refer to News Release dated September 18, 2023 “Perseus extends life of Yaouré Gold Mine to 2035” for a summary of the material information contained in the Yaouré Technical Report.

This announcement was authorised for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
Email: IR@perseusmining.com

WWW.PERSEUSMINING.COM

   CONTACTS:

Jeff Quartermaine

Executive Chairman & CEO
jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan

Media Relations
+61 4 20 582 887
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au


Primary Logo

