Giovanni Colucci Launches Private Equity Firm SVCV Partners for Consumer and Media Companies

New York City, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investment banker Giovanni Blake Colucci is taking a step back from banking after 25 years at a top Wall Street financial firm to make the leap from family offices to private equity. He, along with his 23-year-old son, former Canadian model and entrepreneur Eric Colucci (real name: Erich-Saint Colucci Lima), are pleased to announce the founding of private equity firm SVCV Partners. At only 23, the Canadian artist and entrepreneur took over his family’s investment office, and now he is building a private equity fund potentially worth billions.

Capitalizing on the Founders’ collective experience investing in and building large-scale consumer and media businesses, along with Colucci’s artistic and global ambitions, the firm will make both control and minority investments in growth-oriented, market-leading consumer and media companies. SVCV’s target sectors include consumer products, digital and e-commerce, consumer media and entertainment, hospitality, and luxury.

The Founders’ understanding of the power of great brands, social influence, globalization, and the importance of environmental, social, and governance excellence will enable SVCV Partners to elevate and leave each company in which it invests better than it was before. Blake and Colucci will serve as co-founders and co-managers at the firm.

Established in 2023, SVCV Partners will utilize the unique and complementary backgrounds of its founders to accelerate value creation in a portfolio of high-growth consumer and media businesses. As the founder and CEO of multiple startups and businesses, Colucci, along with his father, an accomplished investment banker, are aiming to make big moves now in the private equity industry by taking great companies and turning them into global unicorns. While he has remained anonymous for most of his life due to his own personal choice, Blake has spent the last two decades investing in many of the world’s most well-known consumer brands.

Colucci is taking a step back from modeling in order to focus on the firm and on his startup companies. The artist has spent the last 10 years living and working abroad as a model and songwriter, but now he is ready to focus on creating businesses and increasing his portfolios.

Blake admits that his son is ambitious and has bigger-than-life goals for his career and for himself. “He likes to take the bigger piece of the pie, and he doesn’t settle for less than that. He is a beast when it comes to business, and he understands the laws and codes of human nature. He is extremely smart, and I will trust him when it’s time for me to step back from working and have him lead it on his own, said Blake.

