

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Dec. 18, 2023

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Cox orders flags to half-staff in recognition of the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

SALT LAKE CITY (Dec. 18, 2023) – Per a Presidential Proclamation, Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an order for the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in recognition of the passing of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position beginning at sunrise on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, and return to full-staff at sunset on the same day.

The governor extends an invitation to all private citizens, businesses, and other organizations to participate in this recognition.

