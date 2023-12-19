Crash on VT Route 117 just north of Barber Farm Rd in Jericho
Intersection of VT Route 117 and Barber Farm Rd (just north of this) in Jericho is experiencing delays due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
