WRONG WAY BRIDGE IN CAMBRIDGE IS CLOSED
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Traffic Notification
The Wrong Way Bridge in Cambridge is CLOSED due to flooding in the area.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Michelle Bulger
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
VSP Williston
