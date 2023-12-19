State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks

Traffic Notification

The Wrong Way Bridge in Cambridge is CLOSED due to flooding in the area.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

