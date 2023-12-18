Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,334 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,685 in the last 365 days.

Man Arrested for Murder of Brothers

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a shooting that killed two men in Northeast, DC.

 

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at approximately 12:04 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 2300 block of 4th Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 28-year-old Octavio Quintano and 35-year-old Osmine Quintano in the roadway with gunshot wound injuries. They died at the scene.

 

On Sunday, December 17, 2023, members of the Metropolitan Police Department located and arrested 24-year-old Ronzoni Jackson Jr., of Northeast, DC. He is charged with two counts of First Degree Murder while Armed.

 

CCN: 23201666

You just read:

Man Arrested for Murder of Brothers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more