Man Arrested for Murder of Brothers

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a shooting that killed two men in Northeast, DC.

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at approximately 12:04 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 2300 block of 4th Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 28-year-old Octavio Quintano and 35-year-old Osmine Quintano in the roadway with gunshot wound injuries. They died at the scene.

On Sunday, December 17, 2023, members of the Metropolitan Police Department located and arrested 24-year-old Ronzoni Jackson Jr., of Northeast, DC. He is charged with two counts of First Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 23201666