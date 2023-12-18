Suspects Sought in a Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District are seeking suspects who robbed a man in the 4800 Block of 41st Street, Northwest.

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the suspects drove up to the victim and blocked his path as he was riding his bicycle. The suspects exited the vehicle and one of the suspects appeared to point a gun at the victim from inside of his coat. The suspect threatened to kill the victim and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/7ixCaT3uVso

Anyone who can identify these suspects and or this vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23201997