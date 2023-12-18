CBP Arrests Romanian Woman at the Lewiston Bridge for Felony Warrants of Credit Card Fraud

LEWISTON, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Lewiston Bridge border-crossing, arrested a 29-year-old female Romanian citizen, who had an active felony arrest warrant from Fairfax, Virginia.

On December 15, CBP officers encountered 29-year-old Loredana Lascan, who was heading to Niagara Falls, Canada and made a wrong turn on the border-crossing bridge, ending up in the United States. Upon arriving at the CBP primary inspection area, Lascan possessed no identification and was subsequently escorted to the secondary area for further inspection.

Lewiston, N.Y. border-crossing with Canada—Port of Buffalo.

During the secondary inspection, CBP officers verified the identity of the driver and discovered an active felony arrest warrant for Lascan in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). Further investigation revealed that Lascan was wanted by the Fairfax County Police Department for multiple counts of Fraud – Illegal Use of Credit Cards. Additionally, CBP officers also uncovered a second arrest warrant from Northbrook, Illinois Police Department for a similar charge.

“Our CBP officers maintain their vigilance during this busy holiday season to continue to identify wanted individuals,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “This arrest reminds consumers to be cautious this holiday season and when using credit cards. CBP is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to keep our communities and the consumer safe.”

After processing and confirming the warrant, the driver was turned over to the New York State Police, charged as a Fugitive from Justice and currently remains in custody with the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, awaiting extradition.

