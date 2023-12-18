Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Dec. 18-22, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Dec. 18-22, 2023

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Dec. 18

No public meetings

Tuesday, Dec. 19

9 a.m. Meet with Rocky Mountain CEO Gary Hoogeveen

Location: Kearns Mansion

10:15 a.m. Interview with States Newsroom

Location: Kearns Mansion

1:30 p.m. Meet with Jim Ogsbury, Western Governors Association

Location: Virtual meeting

Wednesday, Dec. 20

10 a.m. Host Governor’s Monthly News Conference

Location: PBS Utah

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

12 p.m. Participate in “Let Me Speak to the Governor”

Location: KSL NewsRadio

Thursday, Dec. 21

9 a.m. Interview with Meet the Press

Location: Virtual meeting

Friday, Dec. 22

No public meetings

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Dec. 18-22, 2023

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Dec. 18

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant Governor Team Meeting

Location: Capitol

9 a.m. Elections Team Meeting

Location: Capitol

11:15 a.m. Utah Investigative Interview

Location: World Trade Center Utah

Tuesday, Dec. 19

2 p.m. Mountain Heights Academy Service Discussion

Location: 9067 S 1300 W, West Jordan

Wednesday, Dec. 20

9 a.m. Sevier School District Service Discussion

Location: 180 E 600 N, Richfield

3 p.m. Nebo School District Service Discussion

Location: 350 S Main St, Spanish Fork

Thursday, Dec. 21

2 p.m. Granite School District Service Discussion

Location: 2500 S State Street, Salt Lake City

Friday, Dec. 22

No public meetings

