Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Dec. 18-22, 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Dec. 18-22, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Dec. 18
No public meetings
Tuesday, Dec. 19
9 a.m. Meet with Rocky Mountain CEO Gary Hoogeveen
Location: Kearns Mansion
10:15 a.m. Interview with States Newsroom
Location: Kearns Mansion
1:30 p.m. Meet with Jim Ogsbury, Western Governors Association
Location: Virtual meeting
Wednesday, Dec. 20
10 a.m. Host Governor’s Monthly News Conference
Location: PBS Utah
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
12 p.m. Participate in “Let Me Speak to the Governor”
Location: KSL NewsRadio
Thursday, Dec. 21
9 a.m. Interview with Meet the Press
Location: Virtual meeting
Friday, Dec. 22
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Dec. 18-22, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Dec. 18
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant Governor Team Meeting
Location: Capitol
9 a.m. Elections Team Meeting
Location: Capitol
11:15 a.m. Utah Investigative Interview
Location: World Trade Center Utah
Tuesday, Dec. 19
2 p.m. Mountain Heights Academy Service Discussion
Location: 9067 S 1300 W, West Jordan
Wednesday, Dec. 20
9 a.m. Sevier School District Service Discussion
Location: 180 E 600 N, Richfield
3 p.m. Nebo School District Service Discussion
Location: 350 S Main St, Spanish Fork
Thursday, Dec. 21
2 p.m. Granite School District Service Discussion
Location: 2500 S State Street, Salt Lake City
Friday, Dec. 22
No public meetings
###