Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Dec. 18-22, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Dec. 18-22, 2023 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Dec. 18

No public meetings

Tuesday, Dec. 19

9 a.m. Meet with Rocky Mountain CEO Gary Hoogeveen

Location: Kearns Mansion 

10:15 a.m. Interview with States Newsroom 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

1:30 p.m. Meet with Jim Ogsbury, Western Governors Association

Location: Virtual meeting 

Wednesday, Dec. 20

10 a.m. Host Governor’s Monthly News Conference 

Location: PBS Utah 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

12 p.m. Participate in “Let Me Speak to the Governor”

Location: KSL NewsRadio 

Thursday, Dec. 21 

9 a.m. Interview with Meet the Press

Location: Virtual meeting 

Friday, Dec. 22 

No public meetings 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Dec. 18-22, 2023 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Dec. 18

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant Governor Team Meeting

Location: Capitol

9 a.m. Elections Team Meeting

Location: Capitol

11:15 a.m. Utah Investigative Interview

Location: World Trade Center Utah

Tuesday, Dec. 19

2 p.m. Mountain Heights Academy Service Discussion

Location: 9067 S 1300 W, West Jordan

Wednesday, Dec. 20

9 a.m. Sevier School District Service Discussion

Location: 180 E 600 N, Richfield

3 p.m. Nebo School District Service Discussion

Location: 350 S Main St, Spanish Fork

Thursday, Dec. 21 

2 p.m. Granite School District Service Discussion

Location: 2500 S State Street, Salt Lake City

Friday, Dec. 22 

No public meetings

###

