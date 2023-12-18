Road Closure / US Route 2 in Saint Johnsbury / Between Bay Street and Vt Route 18
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Saint Johnsbury VSP
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 2 in Saint Johnsbury between Bay Street and Vt Route 18 both directions is closed due to flooding.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as
appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
