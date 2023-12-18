Road Closure / US Route 2 in Saint Johnsbury / Between Bay Street and Vt Route 18

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Saint Johnsbury VSP





News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 2 in Saint Johnsbury between Bay Street and Vt Route 18 both directions is closed due to flooding.





This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as

appropriate.





Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.





Please drive carefully.



