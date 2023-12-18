HOUSTON AREA URBAN LEAGUE EQUAL OPPORTUNITY DAY GALA CELEBRATES THE 'LEGACY OF LEADERSHIP'

About

The Houston Area Urban League (HAUL) was organized in June, 1968 as a nonprofit 501(c)3 agency. Affiliated with the United Way and National Urban League, HAUL advocates for and provides social services to disadvantaged people of all races, gender, age groups, and/or disabilities. HAUL operates the following six (6) programs targeting residents in economically disadvantaged geographic areas in the Greater Houston areas: Education and Youth Development; Workforce and Economic Development; Workforce Training; Housing; Social Justice; and Health and Wellness Initiatives.