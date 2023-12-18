Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,332 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,682 in the last 365 days.

SB741 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-12-18

WISCONSIN, December 18 - An Act to renumber and amend 11.0202 (2) (d), 11.0505 (3), 11.0605 (3) and 11.1001 (3); to amend 11.0102 (2) (a), 11.0102 (2) (b), 11.0505 (1) (a) 1., 11.0505 (1) (a) 2. (intro.), 11.0505 (1) (a) 3., 11.0505 (1) (b) 1., 11.0505 (1) (b) 2., 11.0505 (1) (b) 3., 11.0505 (1) (b) 4., 11.0605 (1) (a) 1., 11.0605 (1) (a) 2. (intro.), 11.0605 (1) (a) 3., 11.0605 (1) (b) 1., 11.0605 (1) (b) 2., 11.0605 (1) (b) 3., 11.0605 (1) (b) 4., 11.1001 (1) (a) 1., 11.1001 (1) (a) 2. (intro.), 11.1001 (1) (a) 3., 11.1001 (1) (b) 1., 11.1001 (1) (b) 2., 11.1001 (1) (b) 3. and 11.1001 (1) (b) 4.; to repeal and recreate 11.1114; and to create 11.0102 (2) (e), 11.0202 (2) (d) 2., 11.0202 (2) (d) 3., 11.0202 (2) (d) 4., 11.0203 (1) (bd), 11.0303 (1) (bd), 11.0403 (1) (bd), 11.0503 (1) (bd), 11.0505 (3) (a), 11.0505 (3) (b), 11.0505 (3) (c), 11.0603 (1) (bd), 11.0605 (3) (a), 11.0605 (3) (b), 11.0605 (3) (c), 11.0703 (1) (bd), 11.0706, 11.0803 (1) (bd), 11.0903 (1) (bd), 11.1001 (3) (a), 11.1001 (3) (b), 11.1001 (3) (c), 11.1305, 13.62 (12t), 19.55 (2) (e), 19.55 (3) (e) 5. and 6., 19.55 (5) and 19.851 (3) of the statutes; Relating to: recommendations from the Ethics Commission regarding campaign finance, lobbying, open records, and closed sessions. (FE)

You just read:

SB741 in Sen: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-12-18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more