CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REAL ESTATE TECH COMPANY OFFER4HOMES LAUNCHES HOME-SELLING SOLUTION IN CHICAGOLAND

Offer4Homes LLC, the innovative real estate tech company announced the launch of home-selling solution, Offer4Homes.com, aimed to help homeowners and commercial entities sell a property for cash without the stress from a traditional real estate sale. Acting as the direct buyer, Offer4Homes’ cash offer is ideal for those seeking a quick sale, thereby eliminating the need for enlisting an agent.

The new solution is currently available in the Chicagoland area, covering the counties of Cook, Lake, DuPage, Kane and Will. Offer4Homes.com plans to expand its offering to neighboring states of Indiana and Wisconsin in the coming year.

Founded by A. Johnson, Chicago-based entrepreneur, Offer4Homes’ cash offer provides homeowners the ability to sell a property quickly, in as-is condition, and get paid securely. “We started Offer4Homes to provide a fast cash solution to property owners. We’re like CarMax for properties. We buy properties for cash no matter the condition.” Stressing the need for the cash offer solution, Johnson said “There are several reasons why someone would want to sell a property without having to go through the ordeal of listing it in the market; it could be inheritance; relocation; house needing repairs; missed mortgage payments or in pre-foreclosure.”

The company relies on technology to address several challenges faced by homeowners and offers a streamlined process that guarantees better experience and comfort, including:

• GUARANTEED CASH OFFER: Property owner receives a fair and guaranteed cash offer within 48 hours of the walk-through.

• EASY SCHEDULING: Sellers can schedule a convenient date/time for a quick walkthrough of the property by the Offer4Homes team.

• SIMPLIFIED CLOSING EXPERIENCE: Closings can be done in as little as 14 days from the date of offer acceptance.

• END-TO-END ASSISTANCE: Offer4Homes’ team of specialists guides sellers through the closing process, including post-sale junk removal.

• EXPEDITED CLOSING FOR PRE-FORECLOSURE PROPERTIES: Homeowners currently in pre-foreclosure or behind in payments are assured hands-on assistance, ranging from working with bank/lender to expedited payment and closing. Helping them save some of the equity they’ve built over the years.

• EASY WEB EXPERIENCE: Homeowners interested in selling a property can visit Offer4Homes.com to complete a short online form, providing details about the property they intend to sell.

“We make our process quick and easy so homeowners can avoid the hassle that comes with the traditional sale, which takes anywhere from 75 to 90 days. We do that in as little as 14 days.” Within the company, Offer4Homes has a dedicated team that works with property owners who are behind in mortgage payments or on the verge of foreclosure. The process, as Johnson explains: “Is a lot faster and also different since we work with the lender directly on certain aspects of the sale. We often urge homeowners who missed mortgage payments or in pre-foreclosure to act timely. An impending foreclosure has serious consequences. “Losing a house to the lender is tough. Losing equity is even worse. At Offer4Homes, our cash offer helps homeowners come out of difficult situations while keeping the some of the built-up equity.”

###

ABOUT:

Offer4Homes is the leading property buyer in the Chicagoland area. Providing the comfort and convenience of transacting in a safe and trusted environment, Offer4Homes’ cash offer solution is the quickest and easiest way to sell a property without having to pay agent commission or dealing with stressful situations. More information about Offer4Homes can be found at www.offer4homes.com.

Offer4Homes.com | Selling Homes Made Simple