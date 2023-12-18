Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,329 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,676 in the last 365 days.

1st Security Bank Appoints Dan Icasiano to the Position of SVP, Director of Treasury Management

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Security Bank (‘the Bank’) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Icasiano to the position of SVP, Director of Treasury Management, effective November 27th.

Dan Icasiano’s history of more than thirty years in the banking industry and treasury management services provides a wealth of expertise to 1st Security Bank. CEO, Joe Adams commented, “Dan believes in providing customized deposit solutions for our business customers. Given his expansive knowledge and experience with product development and operational efficiencies, Dan is well-positioned to help guide the Bank in our continued growth.”

Dan Icasiano SVP, Director of Treasury Management


Dan was instrumental in launching and developing treasury management at two other financial institutions. He has held senior positions at local community banks and specializes in government and tribal banking.

Dan has been a resident of Seattle for over 40 years and has served the community through volunteer work at Food Lifeline, Habitat for Humanity, Tacoma Toys Rescue, Rotary and Kiwanis.

ABOUT 1ST SECURITY BANK OF WASHINGTON

1st Security Bank of Washington, member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender, provides loan and deposit services to customers at its twenty-seven branches across Washington and Oregon, with mortgage services at each branch as well as lending offices in the Pacific Northwest. FS Bancorp, Inc., a Washington corporation, (ticker: FSBW) is the holding company for the Bank.

MEDIA CONTACT
Camberly Gilmartin AVP, Marketing Manager
1st Security Bank
camberly.gilmartin@fsbwa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8f81ddf-ba25-4b5f-847c-688630dea1a1


Primary Logo

1st Security Bank Announces Appointment

Dan Icasiano SVP, Director of Treasury Management

You just read:

1st Security Bank Appoints Dan Icasiano to the Position of SVP, Director of Treasury Management

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more