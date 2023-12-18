Assessment of SmPC section 5.1: A Guide for Assessors of Centralised Applications - Scientific guideline

EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) has drafted a paper to strengthen consistency when assessing section 5.1 “Pharmacodynamic properties” of Summary of Product Characteristics of medicines, in compliance with the SmPC Guideline. The document is intended to guide assessors in the national competent authorities who are responsible for evaluating marketing authorisation applications. In addition to an internal consultation, an external consultation has been proposed in view of the introduction of few new detailed guidance, e.g. for communicating statistical results.



Keywords: Summary of product Characteristics, SmPC, section 5.1, Pharmacodynamic properties.