EMA multi-stakeholder workshop on psychedelics – Towards an EU regulatory framework, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Broadcast, from 16 April 2024 to 17 April 2024

This multi-stakeholder workshop will bring together patients, healthcare professionals, academia, regulators, and industry to discuss the development and therapeutic use of psychedelic substances to address unmet medical needs in the area of mental health.

The aims of the workshop are to:

Hear the views of stakeholders and experts on the therapeutic potential of psychedelics;

Provide further clarity on defining the safe and effective use of psychedelics;

Inform on regulatory challenges associated with the development and evaluation of psychedelic medicines;

Define areas for which further regulatory guidance is required.

The workshop will be broadcast live and the recording will be made available after the event.