Regulatory requirements for the development of medicinal products for Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) - Scientific guideline

This reflection paper aims to provide high level guidance about developing medicinal products for the prevention and treatment of AKI, based on current regulatory experience in conjunction with currently available scientific research and knowledge in this area. Due to the limited regulatory experience in the development of medicinal products for prevention and treatment or AKI so far, detailed recommendations are limited, or not yet possible, depending on the specific aetiology of AKI.

