ICYMI: Shapiro Administration Approves $36 Million Through Neighborhood Assistance Program to Strengthen PA Communities

261 NAP awards were made across the Commonwealth, reinforcing the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to improve quality of life for our fellow Pennsylvanians.

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary Rick Vilello spent early December visiting communities across Pennsylvania to celebrate $36 million in Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) awards which were recently approved by Governor Josh Shapiro. The NAP, which provides tax credits to businesses that contribute to nonprofit organizations’ efforts to revitalize communities, is focused on assisting low-income individuals and improving distressed areas in Pennsylvania communities.

Governor Shapiro and his Administration know the importance of strengthening our communities to make the Commonwealth a better place to live, work, and prosper. The NAP funding will support 261 community revitalization projects across the commonwealth.

The NAP has five main components: The Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), Special Program Priorities (SPP), the Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP), Charitable Food Program (CFP), and the Enterprise Zone Program (EZP). More information is available on the NAP Fact Sheet.

