Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,331 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,664 in the last 365 days.

ICYMI: Shapiro Administration Approves $36 Million Through Neighborhood Assistance Program to Strengthen PA Communities

261 NAP awards were made across the Commonwealth, reinforcing the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to improve quality of life for our fellow Pennsylvanians.

Harrisburg, PA – Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary Rick Vilello spent early December visiting communities across Pennsylvania to celebrate $36 million in Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) awards which were recently approved by Governor Josh Shapiro. The NAP, which provides tax credits to businesses that contribute to nonprofit organizations’ efforts to revitalize communities, is focused on assisting low-income individuals and improving distressed areas in Pennsylvania communities.

Governor Shapiro and his Administration know the importance of strengthening our communities to make the Commonwealth a better place to live, work, and prosper. The NAP funding will support 261 community revitalization projects across the commonwealth.

The NAP has five main components: The Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), Special Program Priorities (SPP), the Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP), Charitable Food Program (CFP), and the Enterprise Zone Program (EZP). More information is available on the NAP Fact Sheet.

See what Pennsylvanians are reading and watching about the community improvement projects which are receiving NAP support from the Shapiro Administration

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Penny Ickes, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #

You just read:

ICYMI: Shapiro Administration Approves $36 Million Through Neighborhood Assistance Program to Strengthen PA Communities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more