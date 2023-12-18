Amalfi Jets Announces The Amalfi Jets App Launch in Q1 of 2024

Clients can chat 24/7 with our Concierge Team via the Amalfi App

Amalfi Jets, a global private jet charter broker, has announced that its app will launch in Q1 of 2024, which aims to transform its clients' flying experience.

We are thrilled to announce the Amalfi Jets App launching in Q1 of 2024 to aid our current members, jet card holder, and charter clients in the booking and managing of their current trips.” — Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalfi Jets Inc., a global private jet charter and jet card provider, has announced the launch of its app in Q1 of 2024. The Amalfi Jets App plans to transform the company's clients’ booking and travel experience. The company has spent the majority of 2023 designing and planning the app with a leading US-based Development Firm. Amalfi Jets has also worked closely with its client base to understand what they are looking for in an app and have included key features accordingly.

The app will host current members and non-members, allowing them to track flight credit balances, book flights, view and book empty legs, receive itineraries, and chat directly with their concierge team for various requests. Non-members can explore Amalfi Jets’ membership opportunities and request on-demand charter flights. Users can browse different aircraft categories, find additional information on the company’s product and service offerings, and get access to special deals and benefits.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch date of our app and are excited at how soon our clients will be able to use it” said Kolin Jones CEO of Amalfi Jets Inc. “The new year provides us the opportunity to continue to build on our momentum from last year and the launch of our app will help foster this growth. We have worked closely with our client base to best understand what features they are looking for in an app and tailor our approach and offers accordingly. Our continued collaboration with a US-based firm has also allowed us to really tailor the app to our and our clients' needs. I want to confirm that this app is to streamline the process for our members and non-members who charter with Amalfi Jets while clarifying that our app is not a new “AI-based booking platform”, but solely created to serve our clients further.

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider. With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets’ clients enjoy the convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

Amalfi Jets is honored to provide exceptional customer service, with their in-house concierge team that is available 24/7 for their cardholders and the additional personnel on their team will strengthen this offering. The full Amalfi Experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium cuisine and alcohol, and an in-person representative at every departure airport. Amalfi Jets ensures the safety and comfort of its passengers by maintaining the highest cleanliness standards and requiring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in their network.

