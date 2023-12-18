Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, December 18, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of December 18 include the following:

Tuesday, December 19 at 12:15 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak to the North Myrtle Beach Rotary, The Surf Golf & Beach Club, 1701 Springland Lane, North Myrtle Beach, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: December 11, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for December 11, 2023, included:

Monday, December 11

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Summerville Preparatory Academy Groundbreaking Ceremony, Summerville Preparatory Academy, 1899 Bacons Bridge Road, Summerville, S.C.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the 18th Annual Isadore E. Lourie Memorial Hanukkah Menorah Lighting, North Steps, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, December 12

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster oversaw the State Fiscal Accountability Authority Meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:30 PM: Meeting with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

4:15 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, December 13

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a press conference to unveil school safety budget priorities during a ceremonial bill signing of H. 3360, the Center for School Safety and Targeted Violence, Old Gilbert Elementary School, 314 Main Street, Gilbert, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Tourism meeting.

12:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

1:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:45 PM: Economic development meeting.

3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster attended an Economic Development Announcement for Sumter County at Sumter Opera House, 21 North Main Street, Sumter, S.C.

Thursday, December 14

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster toured Schneider Electric Seneca Plant, 1990 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:45 PM: Meeting with a fellow constitutional officer.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Sunday, December 17

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Dr. Derek Thomas of First Presbyterian Church, 1324 Marion Street, Columbia, S.C.