DHEC Closes Shellfish Harvesting Locations in Charleston and Georgetown Counties due to Excessive Rainfall
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Dec. 18, 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is closing multiple shellfish harvesting beds in Charleston and Georgetown counties due to excessive rainfall, the agency announced today. Harvesting areas temporarily closed are:
Georgetown County
- Shellfish Management Area 4 - Murrells Inlet
- Shellfish Management Area 5 - North Inlet
- Shellfish Management Area 6A - North and South Santee
Charleston County
- Shellfish Management Area 6B - McClellanville/Cape Romain Harbor/Cape Island
- Shellfish Management Area 7 - Bulls Bay
- Shellfish Management Area 8 - Bull Island/Capers Island/Isle of Palms
- Shellfish Management Area 9A - Isle of Palms/ Hamlin Sound/Sullivans Island
"These temporary closures go into effect at official sunset today, December 18," said Mike Marshall, manager of DHEC's Shellfish Sanitation Section. "These harvesting areas will be evaluated and reopened once water quality data indicate bacteria levels are once again suitable for shellfish harvesting."
For more information about these clam and oyster harvesting areas, please visit scdhec.gov/shellfish or contact your local DHEC Environmental Affairs Office in Charleston or Beaufort counties.
###